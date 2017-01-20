President Trump takes office vowing to restore prosperity, 'fight' for country | Fox News

WINNING!

Donald Trump assumed the nation’s highest office Friday as the 45th president of the United States, vowing in a tough inaugural address to restore prosperity and “fight” for the country “with every breath.”

In a succinct speech heavy on populist themes, the new president told Americans across the country they will “never be ignored again” and promised concrete results.

“The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action,” he said.

The president addressed a packed crowd of spectators stretching from the Capitol across the National Mall on a mild but overcast and at-times drizzly day, after taking the oath of office along with Vice President Mike Pence. The speech did not delve into policy details, and rather reprised objectives from his 2016 campaign on trade, immigration and national security.

But the address was stitched together, more broadly, by an appeal for a “new national pride” and a rediscovery of American patriotism, as he described this as a salve for the country’s divisions.

“When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice,” he said.

The address completes Trump’s remarkable journey from political outsider written off by countless Beltway pundits to the most powerful man in the country. His campaign manager Kellyanne Conway noted in an earlier interview with Fox News that Trump was “making history” as a businessman with no prior political or military experience – someone successful in the private sector coming to Washington “owing nobody anything.”

In blunt and unvarnished terms similar to the language used during his nomination acceptance address last summer, Trump on Friday lamented the jobs lost to foreign rivals – he described “rusted out factories scattered like tombstones” across the land

– and the crime in America’s cities.

“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” Trump said.