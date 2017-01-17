Bishops hail 'Migration Week' while flooding U.S. cities with Muslims

More than 25 percent of the thousands of refugees who come annually from the Third World to America are resettled in U.S. cities and towns by the Roman Catholic Church.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, operating through its Migration and Refugee Services division, resettled more than 22,000 refugees in 2015, with many of them coming from the Muslim-dominated countries of Somalia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan.

Since 1975, the Catholic Church has helped resettle more than 1 million refugees in America, making it the largest of the nine resettlement agencies that work for the U.S. government.

The Bishops are proud of this accomplishment and are celebrating it this week during the Catholic Church’s “National Migration Week.”

Some of the states where the Catholic bishops are most active in resettling Muslim refugees are Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee, Ohio, Florida, California, Arizona, Maine, Georgia, Nebraska, Illinois, Virginia, Kentucky, Washington, Texas and Utah.

The USCCB statement on National Migration Week noted that it provided “an opportunity to embrace the important work of continuing to secure the border, to welcome the stranger and serve the most vulnerable – all components of a humane immigration policy.”

At the same time the Catholic Bishops are placing Muslim refugees into hundreds of U.S. cities and towns, they have also been lobbying Congress for the U.S. to embrace the mostly Catholic Central Americans who have massed at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum.